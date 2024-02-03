RM4.5 million to upgrade village roads in Sulaman

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 3): The State Government has allocated RM4.5 million to upgrade village roads within the Sulaman state constituency this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the lanes spanning 100 to 300 meters will be upgraded for the comfort and convenience of the people.

Hajiji also said that the government aims to implement additional infrastructure developments in Sulaman and other districts.

He said this at the presentation of aid to hawkers in Sulaman on Saturday.

At the event 125 hawkers in Sulaman received a cash aid of RM5000 from the Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority (SEDIA) and the ‘Sentuhan Kasih Ahli Dewan Undangan Negeri’ fund.

Hajiji, who is also SEDIA chairman, said that the State Government remained committed to reducing poverty in Sabah, which currently is at about 22,000 hardcore poor households.

He said that the government had made it compulsory for government-linked companies (GLC), government agencies, and foreign and local investors starting factories in Sabah to employ individuals from the most economically deprived families.

It is Hajiji’s hope that these initiatives, coupled with efforts from relevant ministries and agencies, would address the issue of extreme poverty in the state.

On the assistance to the small traders and hawkers, Hajiji said it is part of the government’s efforts to support this group and hoped the aid would help them expand their businesses, ultimately improving their income for themselves and their families.

He urged small traders and hawkers to strive diligently to enhance their families’ living standards.

Also present at the event were SEDIA Chief Executive Datuk Seri Panglima Hashim Paijan, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Datuk Johari Saiman, and Tuaran District Officer Hadzlan Jablee.