Society to host conference on active ageing on March 16-17 in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 3): A conference to share insights and experiences on ageing will be held at the Imperial Hotel here on March 16-17.

Themed ‘Active Ageing: Mind, Body, Spirit’, the two-day conference is organised by the Sarawak Gerontology and Geriatrics Society (SGGS).

“This is an inspiring event that focuses on holistic ageing, where experts, seniors and friends come together to share insights and experiences,” said a statement yesterday.

The statement was issued following the organising committee having paid a courtesy call to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian at his office here recently, which was led by SGGS president Dennis Tan and organising chairman Dunstan Chan.

Among the prominent speakers to lead the discussion are Dr Cecilia Chan (Mind), Dr Allen Power (Mind), Charles Barton B.Ed. N.D. (Wellness), Easter Sim (Senior Exercise), Gary Tho (Senior Exercise), George Tay (Music and Singing), Michael Tan (Financial management for senior), Chan Siew Yan (Will-Writing), Dr Andrew Kiyu (Third Age), Maimunah Natasha (Spirit), and Dr Sally Suriani Ahip (Community Geriatrics Specialist).

One of the conference’s highlights is the Gala Night dinner performance, which showcases the practice of ‘Active Ageing’. The majority of the performers are members or associates of SGGS.

Other activities include a Sarawak cultural dance performance, Kuching Senior Choir performance, a multi-ethnic fashion parade, an ‘I am happy’ dance performance by seniors, the unique ‘Nga Chi’ (a fusion of two traditional art forms), the ‘sound of Sarawak’ by Mathew Ngau (the doyen and grand-master of sape), and ‘Liling ne lan’ – a ‘long dance’ by the dancers of the Kayan Women Association.

“We are most grateful for the support and generous grant from Datuk Amar Dr Sim, who also gave suggestions on how and where to seek sponsorship for our event,” Tan added.

For further details on SGGS, visit their website at https://sggs.my/.