Talented Sarawakian twins out to make Malaysia proud at WCOPA 2024

KUCHING (Feb 3): Ten-year-old twins, Aleysha and Ryan Zachary Shareef from Sarawak, have qualified to represent Team Malaysia at the World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) 2024 following their brilliant final showcase at Panggung Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur recently.

The duo will compete in the vocals and modelling junior division at 27th edition of the international competition, which will be staged at Long Beach in California, USA, from June 28 to July 6.

The twins’ mother, Shirley Hasmani Datuk Eddie, expressed her pride in her children’s achievements at such a tender age, but also acknowledged that the hard work in preparing for the ‘Road To Hollywood’ @ WCOPA had just begun.

According to her, both Aleysha and Ryan have been undertaking music classes at a local academy since they were six years old.

“Their next four months or so will mean an intense level of training for their vocals and catwalks, under the guidance of national coaches.

“We need to be fully ready at this world stage,” she said.

Shirley and her husband, Shareef @ Martinus Van Der Horst, said they were very happy that their young children got to represent Malaysia at such a prestigious stage.

Over 60 countries will send their contingents to the international competition, deemed as the official ‘Talents Olympics’ for aspiring performers and entertainers.

The highlights of the festivities will include the spectacular opening ceremony featuring a colourful parade of participating nations, a ‘Worldstars Boot Camp’ and a global webcast where the ‘Grand Champions of the World’ will be selected.

The numerous winners will walk away with over a quarter of a million US dollars in scholarships and prizes.

The six categories – dancing, singing, modelling, acting, instrumental, and variety arts, across junior and senior divisions – are judged by Hollywood industry professionals.

The top prizes will be the crowning of the coveted titles of ‘Junior and Senior Grand Champion Performers of the World’.

In congratulating the twins, Mycreative Production Sdn Bhd – the Malaysian organiser for WCOPA underlined the world-level competition as not only that, but also a golden opportunity for the participants to learn from some of the professional trainers in the industry from Hollywood, Nashville and New York.

“Most importantly, it is an opportunity for you to explore your talents and showcase them to Hollywood – the entertainment capital of the world,” it said in a statement.