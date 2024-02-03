Saturday, February 3
Teen’s brave act saves child from drowning at Tanjung Lobang

By Mohd Aliff Idzwan Abdullah on Sarawak
The victim and teen given first aid before being brought to Miri Hospital.

MIRI (Feb 3): A teenager’s act of bravery saved a child from drowning at Tanjung Lobang here on Friday afternoon.

Muhamad Azrul Adam Mohd Adnan, 19, was visiting the beach when he was a child struggling and waving for help.

He immediately jumped in to rescue the victim.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, a distress call was received at 5.11pm.

“A team of six Bomba personnel from Miri Sentral was despatched to the scene. Upon arriving, they found a 12-year-old child had been rescued by a beachgoer.”

It was also mentioned the victim and Muhamad Azrul were given first aid treatment by medical personnel before being transported to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

The operation wrapped up at 6pm.

