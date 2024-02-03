Tiang: SUPP’s 2024 CNY open house to be held in Sibu

SIBU (Feb 3): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) annual Chinese New Year open house cum dinner gathering will be held in Sibu for the first time this year, said Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang.

This, he said, is to make way for the state-level Chinese New Year (CNY) 2024 open house which is to be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on Feb 10.

“The 2024 CNY dinner gathering, hosted by SUPP, will take place at Kingwood Hotel here in Sibu, on Feb 17 (Sat), instead of its annual open house celebration at the party’s headquarters in Kuching,” he said.

The event will be attended by more than 1,500 guests, in the special presence of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, he added.

“Our Premier has agreed to come and grace the event,” Tiang told the press during a press conference here today.

“This celebration commemorates SUPP’s 65th anniversary this year,” said the Pelawan assemblyman, while extending his appreciation for the party’s president, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, for assigning this special celebration to Sibu.

The SUPP’s CNY dinner gathering, he said, was co-organised by the five SUPP branches in Sibu – Dudong, Pelawan, Nangka, Bukit Assek and Bawang Assan, of which they had been assigned to send out invitations to all Chinese associations to the event.

“We are also inviting all SUPP branches throughout Sarawak and the component parties of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) to join the event,” he said, adding that attendance is only by invitation.

Also present at the press conference were Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng; SUPP Bukit Assek chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon; SUPP Pelawan branch chairman Clarence Ting; Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong; Nangka branch chairman Chua Beng Seng; and SUPP Bawang Assan Branch Community Development team leader Kevin Lau.