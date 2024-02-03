Uggah: Hemodialysis centre to be constructed in Spaoh this year

KUCHING (Feb 3): A hemodialysis centre costing RM5 million will be constructed near the Spaoh health clinic this year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Speaking at a pre-Chinese New Year dinner gathering in Spaoh near Betong on Friday night, Uggah said upon completion, this centre will provide convenience for kidney patients there.

“When completed, kidney patients won’t need to go to the centres in Debak or Betong, which are already rather crowded, for treatment.

“But at the same time, my advice is for the people to take good care of their health. Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and unhealthy diet,” he said in his speech at the dinner organised by the Spaoh Chung Hua Association.

Uggah added Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu and himself would seek funding from the federal government for the construction of a new clinic here and the site for it has already been identified.

He assured both Dr Richard and him will continue doing their best to bring more development and progress to Spaoh folk, and the success of these initiatives depend on them through committed support.