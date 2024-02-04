Abd Karim proposes turning old Miri Resident’s Office into arts-culture centre

MIRI (Feb 4): A suggestion has been put forward to have the old Miri Resident’s Office at Jalan Kingsway here to be turned into an arts-and-culture centre.

In presenting this proposal, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah acknowledged that previously, there was a plan to transform the building into a museum.

However, he opined that a museum would require a much larger space and thus, he suggested for it to be turned into an arts-and-culture centre instead, which would better reflect the local multi-cultural background.

“I understand that in the last 20 years, the Miri Gong Xi Bazaar has always been set up here (in front of the old Miri Resident’s Office). This, I think, would be more synonymous with the arts-and-culture centre plan,” said the minister when officiating at the opening of Miri Gong Xi Bazaar 2024 on Saturday.

Adding on, he gave assurance that the ministry would be looking into this direction and getting the consultants to work on the arts-and-culture centre plan.

“We must take it off (the coverings over the site), as it is not good to see any buildings in the city empty and deserted.

“Upon it becoming an arts-and-culture centre, hopefully, it would be one of the must-visit places in Miri.”

Abdul Karim also suggested the Miri City Council (MCC) to establish a mini performing arts centre here, as he noted that there were several dance academies in the city.

In relation to this subject, he said the construction of the performing arts centre in Kuching would kick off soon.

On the bazaar, Abdul Karim lauded the efforts put in by the organisers: the Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) and the MCC.

“I have been told that 40 per cent of the bazaar stalls are taken up by Bumiputra entrepreneurs. This shows how we are able to celebrate all these (festive seasons) together.”

He added: “Other states are very envious of what Sarawak has achieved. While having all these (characteristics), we must always be careful of extremism. Though we are happy, we must not rest on our laurels.”

Back on the Miri Gong Xi Bazaar, Abdul Karim pledged to double the funding to RM150,000 next year from this programme, which he hailed as ‘a big tourism product’.

Meanwhile, Mayor Adam Yii thanked the ministry for its unwavering support and financial backing that had enabled the annual bazaar to be elevated year after year.

“The ministry’s commitment to cultural and community events like this Gong Xi Bazaar is invaluable in promoting Sarawak’s rich tapestry of traditions and heritage on a global stage.

“This event, while celebrating the Lunar New Year, also plays a crucial role in realising our broader vision for Miri, which is to transform it into a ‘Green, Smart and Most Liveable International Resort City’.

“The bazaar is a showcase of our commitment to this vision,” said the mayor, also the assemblyman of Pujut.

Also present at the event were the deputy minister and Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau, MCCCI chairman Ling Chiong Sing, and Miri Gong Xi Bazaar 2024 co-organising chairman Vincent Lu who is also MCCCI vice-chairman.