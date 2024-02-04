After Spaoh, Uggah says hemodialysis centres will also be set up in Beladin, Kabong

KUCHING (Feb 4): Hemodialysis centres will be set up in Beladin and Kabong in addition to Spaoh under Betong division, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier said the decision to establish these centres was agreed upon during the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) meeting recently.

“Each centre will cost around RM5 million and will be constructed within this year.

“BDDA will bear the cost for the construction and the necessary equipment or machines. We will also enhance the existing centre in Debak.

“When all these centres are operating, this will reduce the crowd at Betong Hospital and Debak Hemodialysis Centre,” he told reporters after officiating an education motivational talk for parents and members of Parent-Teacher Associations from seven primary schools in Debak yesterday.

Previously, Uggah on Friday announced that BDDA had decided to establish a hemodialysis centre in Spaoh.

Earlier in his speech, Uggah called on parents to do their part in ensuring that their children receive the best education.

The Bukit Saban assemblyman said it is imperative that they complement the efforts of teachers in educating their children.

He also reminded them that with the Sarawak government now venturing into new, smart and high technology industries, there is a demand for more technologists, engineers and other professionals.

“More of our children should be encouraged to go for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

“At the same time, they must also cultivate a reading habit to add to their knowledge as well as to keep abreast with new developments in the world today,” he said.

At the event, Uggah, who was accompanied by political secretary to the premier Roseline Mapong , donated computer sets to the seven primary schools