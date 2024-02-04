Dr Hazland: Sarawak poised to become preferred destination for green hydrogen production

KUCHING (Feb 4): Sarawak has been recognised as the destination of choice for green hydrogen production.

This was highlighted in the ‘Baker Hughes Energy Conference and Meeting’, which took place in Florence, Italy recently.

According to Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, the conference recognised the state’s abundant natural resources, clean green affordable hydropower and also its strategic location.

“With strong political will and leadership, Sarawak is poised to become the destination of choice for green hydrogen production in this part of the world.

“The conference was also attended by Samsung Engineering, the investor for the Hibiscus hydrogen plant in Bintulu, Sarawak.

“(A total) 2,000 delegates from all over the world attended this year’s conference,” said Dr Hazland, who attended the meeting, in a statement issued today.

He added that at the event in Florence, Baker Hughes – an energy technology company – presented a briefing on its latest hydrogen production mechanism and instrumentation.

“Baker Hughes unveiled a new hydrogen testing facility for validation of its industrial turbines to run blends all the way up to 100 per cent hydrogen.

“Baker Hughes recently completed manufacturing and testing of its hydrogen turbines for a Net-Zero Hydrogen Energy Complex in Edmonton, Canada.

“The company also reported progress on another key hydrogen project, with the delivery of the first two trains of advanced hydrogen compression solutions for the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia, the largest green hydrogen project in the world, through an equal joint venture,” said Dr Hazland in the statement.