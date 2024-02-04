Driver cheats death after pickup truck plunges off Trusan bridge into ravine

MIRI (Feb 4): A 57-year-old driver cheated death when his pickup truck plunged about 10 metres off the Trusan bridge in Lawas into a ravine at around 11pm last night.

Lawas fire station in a statement said they were notified about the incident at around 11pm and firefighters were despatched to the scene, located some 20 kilometres from the station.

“Upon arrival at the scene at 11.20pm, there was indeed a single-vehicle accident involving a pickup truck.

“The driver was heading towards Brunei from Lawas town and when he arrived at the bridge, he was believed to have lost control of his vehicle and it plunged into a ravine on the left side of the bridge which is about 10 metres high,” it said.

It said the driver, who sustained light injuries to his hand and head, was rushed to the Lawas Hospital for treatment.

The operation ended at 11.44pm.