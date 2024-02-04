Eight including two children escape to safety in workers’ quarters fire in Pending

KUCHING (Feb 4): Eight individuals including two children managed to escape from a fire which razed a block of workers’ quarters belonging to a fabrication factory in Pending here around 9.50pm last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said the victims were living in three separate units in the workers’ quarters, which consisted of ten units.

“It is believed that the fire started from one of the units and quickly spread to other units before completely destroying the whole premises,” it added.

Bomba said the two other blocks of workers’ quarters located adjacent to the building were not affected by the fire.

At the scene were firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya, Padungan and Petra Jaya fire stations, who managed put the fire under control at 10.51pm.

“Overhaul works were then conducted to ensure that the fire would not reignite and the whole operation ended at 12.32am today.”

Bomba said no injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire as well as the losses incurred are still under investigation.