Fahmi: Joint meeting with Azalina, Gobind to discuss forming online technical committee

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 4): Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil will hold a joint meeting with the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo regarding the implementation of a technical committee involving online security issues, particularly relating to children.

He said the safety of children is the government’s priority, with one focus being to ensure compliance with existing laws on social media.

“Insya-Allah, we will soon coordinate with several ministries to see in terms of legislation what needs to be amended or created as well as actions that need to be taken now,” he said after officiating the launch of the Youth Empowerment Fair (YEF2024) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

Fahmi also said that he will hold a meeting with TikTok after the Chinese New Year celebration as well as some other social media operators to discuss the issue of children’s safety online.

Earlier, as a panel member of the YEF2024 forum, Fahmi also shared his experience in his Lembah Pantai constituency, where there are many underaged school students with TikTok accounts.

As such, he said regulatory aspects are needed to look at the issue of TikTok account ownership by children aged below 13.

Meanwhile, Fahmi reminded influencers to self-regulate and be careful when handling podcasts or uploading content on social media so as not to have a negative impact on the community.

He said the government would carry out monitoring periodically and study any action that needs to be taken.

“In my constituency in Lembah Pantai, I ask headmasters, PIBG (Parent Teacher Associations) to remind parents and primary schoolchildren to be careful about what they receive from social media, including podcasts and the TikTok platform so that they are not easily influenced.

“In my area in Lembah Pantai, I ask head teachers, PIBG (Parents and Teachers Association) to convey to parents and primary school children to be careful with what they get from social media including podcasts and the TikTok platform so as not to be affected.

“Insya-Allah, we will coordinate some joint actions with the Education Ministry,” he said, referring to the issue of social media influencers who often come out with non-constructive content. – Bernama