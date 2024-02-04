Invest Sarawak serves as one-stop centre to help investors

KUCHING (Feb 4): Invest Sarawak Sdn Bhd serves as a one-stop centre, offering consultation and coordination services to investors, says Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS).

Moreover, the services come with a specific focus on areas such as land, electricity and water supply.

This was revealed when the ACCCIS delegation, led by president Kong Chiong Ung, paid a courtesy call on Invest Sarawak chief executive officer Timothy Ong recently.

During the meeting, Ong briefed the delegation on an overview of Invest Sarawak, outlining its roles and functions.

The delegation was told that Invest Sarawak operated as an independent entity under the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, and Investment Sarawak (Mintred).

“They work closely with relevant authorities and agencies to assist the investors in navigating through the application processes.

“Investors can also access valuable information through the entity, gaining insights into the entire investment process, thus enhancing the accessibility and convenience of their endeavours in Sarawak,” said ACCCIS in a statement.

This initiative underscored the Sarawak government’s commitment in fostering an ideal investment climate by implementing business-friendly policies and initiatives, it added.

Among those present were ACCCIS secretary-general Dato Jonathan Chai, deputy secretary-general Andy Yek, the public relations and tourism committee chairman Kuek Eng Mong, as well as a four-member delegation of a prospective investor from Yantai City in China.