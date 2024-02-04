JCI Lutong wants to collaborate with Miri City Council in eco-community programmes

MIRI (Feb 4): Members of the Lutong chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) paid a courtesy call on Mayor Adam Yii at the Pujut constituency service centre here yesterday.

JCI Lutong president Sheryl Lee, in a statement, said the visit was to brief Yii, who is Pujut assemblyman, on the chapter’s achievements throughout last year, as well as its plans and upcoming activities, including the ‘MYY Usahawan’ programme.

According to her, MYY Usahawan is a rebrand of the previous ‘Little Boss 5.0’ programme.

“Other upcoming activities also include the ‘Brave Mentorship @ Mental Health Awareness’, as well as our ‘Zero Waste Campaign’ meant to put a stop on the usage of single-use plastics.

“We are also discussing collaborations with Miri City Council (MCC) in running ‘Earth Hour 2024’ and ‘Miri City Car Free Day’ programmes.

“It is understood that food waste is among the main problems faced in Miri city, and one of the top expenses incurred by the council. Hence, JCI Lutong would want to assist in initiating some projects targeted at food segregations and also the best sustainable practices,” said Lee, who was accompanied by JCI Lutong vice-president Zoe Sim, immediate past president Sylvester Lim, commission director Bryan Kong and treasurer Ivy Kuan.

Also present was the Youth chairman of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut branch Kelvin Hii.