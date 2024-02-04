Lanang parliamentary service centre now open, ready to serve constituents

SIBU (Feb 4): The Lanang parliamentary service centre is now open, ready to provide services to the constituents.

It occupies a three-storey building at Jalan Lanang here, and according to Lanang MP Alice Lau, the property belongs to her father, Datuk Lau Cheng Kiong.

“We hope to be able to provide better services to the people in Lanang.

“I want to thank my parents for allowing me to use this building. They have been very supportive all these years.

“Actually, this service centre has been operating since six months ago, but we have to postpone the official opening ceremony until today due to tight schedule,” said Alice, also the Deputy Parliament Speaker, when met at the event Sunday, where Human Resources Minister Steven Sim, Sibu MP Oscar Ling and Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman and Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen were also present.

In his speech, Sim gave assurance that his ministry would go all out in supporting not only the elected representatives, but also the people of Sarawak.

“This is our commitment. That is why within the first month of being appointed as the Human Resources Minister, among my priorities is the appointment of Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii as my political secretary.

“This reflects our commitment towards Sarawak as our partner in the Unity Government,” said the federal minister.

Sim later disclosed that his ministry would host its ‘Chinese New Year Open House’ in Kuching this Feb 20 and thus, invited DAP comrades from Sibu, Sarikei and other divisions to the event.