Late Ting Lie King laid to rest at Lau Clan Cemetery in Sibu

SIBU (Feb 4): The late Ting Lie King was laid to rest at the Lau Clan Cemetery at Mile 10, Jalan Kemuyang here this morning.

Prior to the burial, a prayer ceremony was held at her residence at Jalan Bruang here at around 7am after the encoffin service, attended by hundreds of family members, relatives and friends.

Among those present were KTS Group deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting, Parti Sarawak Bersatu president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community Development Team chief Councillor Kevin Lau.

Ting, the mother-in-law of KTS Group Managing Director Dato Henry Lau, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday.

She was 99 years old.

Born on May 27, 1925, Ting was a teacher.

She is survived by two daughters – Datuk Janet Lau who is the wife of the late Datuk Robert Lau and Henry’s wife Datin Wendy Lau, and three sons: Lau Kung Hieng, Dr Lau Mee and Lau Kung Kiu.