Malaysian Buddhist Consultative Council congratulates new King, Sultan Ibrahim

KUCHING (Feb 4): The Malaysian Buddhist Consultative Council (MBCC) has congratulated Sultan Ibrahim for having been installed as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong recently.

“We would like to congratulate and welcome His Majesty the 17th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong as the new King of the country,” said MBCC in a statement today.

Sultan Ibrahim took his oath of office on Wednesday as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term.

The ceremony took place at the 264th special meeting of the Conference of Rulers in the throne room of Istana Negara, Balairung Seri in Kuala Lumpur.

“On behalf of the Buddhist community in Malaysia, we extend our heartiest congratulations and welcome His Royal Highness as the new Yang Di-Pertuan Agong.

“This marks an important event in the history of our beloved country, and we are filled with optimism that we can move forward under the wise and benevolent leadership of Sultan Ibrahim,” said MBCC.

The council continued: “May your reign be marked by prosperity, peace, and harmony, reflecting the bountiful harvest and friendly nature of the people.”

“May the governance of the government be guided by the principle of justice and ensure that all actions contribute to the well-being of the people,” added MBCC.

The council said it is inspired by Sultan Ibrahim’s commitment to uphold tradition and noble values, which is necessary for the strength and unity of Malaysia.

MBCC added: “May your reign bring a new era of prosperity and happiness for Malaysia and its people. We look forward to witnessing the various achievements that will definitely characterise your time as the 17th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong.”