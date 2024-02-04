Mini KUD 2024 in Kota Samarahan records over RM1 million in transactions

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 4): The Rural Entrepreneurs Mini Carnival (Mini KUD) here has recorded RM1.25 million worth of transactions since its launch last Thursday.

It is informed that as at noon today, the programme registered RM611,000 in cash sales and RM637,000 in business-matching deals.

According to Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang, the number far exceeds the ministry’s target for the mini carnival to achieve RM300,000 in overall sales.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise be for Allah), overall the Mini KUD has received a very positive response from the local community and the entrepreneurs.

“I believed that over the past four days, we have achieved our targets and objectives.

“Firstly, we provide a platform for rural entrepreneurs to market their products. Secondly, we have created a platform to provide exposure and development sessions for the rural entrepreneurs so as to empower them and make entrepreneurship a profitable career,” she told reporters when met after the closing ceremony at Samarahan Municipal Council’s ground today.

Additionally, the Kota Samarahan MP was very pleased by the encouraging response from the local entrepreneurs to the business-matching and onboarding sessions held as part of the Mini KUD’s programme.

In terms of visitors, she said the initial target was 30,000.

“But as at noon today, we have reached 68,000 visitors. It seems that the Mini KUD Kota Samarahan has fully achieved its objectives,” she added.

Asked to elaborate on the business-matching session, Rubiah said the RM637,000 recorded in deals involved ‘very localised initiatives’.

“This includes agreements for their products to enter retail chains such as Mydin, Petronas, Shell and Aeon. These entrepreneurs will strive to fulfil the agreements made during the Mini KUD, adding that over 80 companies registered under her ministry had conducted business-matching throughout the four-day mini carnival.

She added: “This means their (local entrepreneurs’) products will soon be on the shelves at major retailers, namely Mydin, Petronas and Giant – and for the first time this year.”