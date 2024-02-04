MMEA’s OPV1 detains two Vietnamese fishing vessels off Mukah

MUKAH (Feb 4): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV1) detained two Vietnamese foreign fishing vessels (BNAV) about 210 nautical miles northwest of Mukah today.

Sarawak Maritime director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said the OPV1’s first arrest was made in an operation between 10.45am and 11.15am when both BNAVs were found engaged in illegal fishing activities.

“Following this arrest, Maritime Malaysia estimates the fish catch worth over RM3 million was successfully saved from foreign fishermen,” he said in a statement.

Zin Azman said the case will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Fisheries Act 1985 for catching or attempting to catch fish without the permission of the director-general of the Malaysian Fisheries Department and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for failing to produce valid identification documents.

He added the two BNAVs involved were taken to the Sarawak Maritime jetty and are expected to arrive on Feb 6 to be handed over to the investigating officer for further action.

Zin Azman said MMEA Sarawak will intensify patrols and surveillance in Sarawak waters from time to time to curb any violations of maritime laws.

He urged the public to report any information on criminal activities in Malaysian waters to MMEA via MERS 999 or calling the MMEA Sarawak operations centre at 082-432544.

The OPV1 commenced its maiden operations in Sarawak waters in January. The 83-metre long and 13.7-metre wide vessel was handed over to MMEA on Jan 2 and was constructed using the Damen 1800 ship design. It is capable of operating at sea for up to 21 days without the need for resupply.

The vessel’s capability of reaching speeds of up to 21 knots as well as to operate in Force 7 conditions offshore would enable the coast guard to monitor environmental pollution while keeping an eye out for illegal activities such as smuggling, piracy and trafficking in Malaysian waters — particularly in the South China Sea, especially near Sarawak’s Beting Patinggi Ali and Raja Jarom Luconia Shoals.

The OPV1 is the fifth maritime’s vessel operating along Malaysian waters in the South China Sea area near Sarawak and Sabah.