New cycling track, walking trails unveiled at Sibu’s Permai Lake Garden

SIBU (Feb 4): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has unveiled the latest additions to the Permai Lake Garden Park here with the launching of a 3-km cycling track and walking trails.

Its chairman Clarence Ting said the new facilities were part of the upgrading works at the community park and cost over RM3 million.

“SMC has released a lot of funds to upgrade this park, of which we have invited the Swan Cycling Club to join the launch of the cycling park today to test the track and give us their feedback,” he said.

“We will accept any comments on the track from the participating cycling club members, and will improve based on their feedback,” said Ting, while adding that the council had integrated a track design that is safe for children’s use.

He said this to the reporters at the launch of the new facilities at the park, yesterday.

Some 70 members of the Swan Cycling Club took part in the event.

Also present at the launching ceremony were Swan Cycling Club president Ngu Ing Lee and SMC landscape architect Angela Swin.