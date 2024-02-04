Play your role in fight against waste-dumping, Datuk Bandar calls on Kuching folks

KUCHING (Feb 4): Members of the public have a role to play in proper waste management in the city, says Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman.

He points out that as far as Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) is concerned, it has always been doing its part in this, but tackling illegal dumping remains a challenge for his team.

“On our (DBKU) part, waste management have been done well. However, there are irresponsible individuals out there who deliberately dump their waste everywhere, and this is something that is hard for the authorities to monitor.

“As such, I call upon the public – please, do play your role. Do not dump your waste illegally as we have already provided the proper places for people to dispose of the rubbish,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the ‘DBKU-World Mission Society Church of God’ (ASEZ WAO) Kuching branch clean-up campaign, at Sungai Maong Wet Market here today.

On the floods that hit the city recently, Hilmy identified waste-dumping as a major contributor in that it caused drain blockages.

“For natural waste such as falling leaves, the DBKU is responsible for the clean-up. Nonetheless, the public also need to do their part in properly disposing of their own waste.”

Asked about alternative areas for waste disposal in the Sungai Maong area, Hilmy stressed that it was still about public awareness, pointing out that there are some parts of the world where there were very few bins, or none at all, being placed because the people there never threw rubbish indiscriminately.

“In Japan, we can see the people there carrying rubbish inside their bags, and only upon arriving home would they dispose of the rubbish into small bins.

“If this becomes our practice, I believe the questions about why there are not enough waste-bins placed here, would not be raised at all.”

On the DBKU-ASEZ WAO joint clean-up activity, Hilmy said it covered the sections in and around the Sungai Maong Wet Market, and involved 50 volunteers, where they collected about five tonnes of rubbish.