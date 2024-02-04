Pre-CNY walkabout brings local PH leaders closer to Mirians

MIRI (Feb 4): The Pakatan Harapan (PH) regards its annual pre-Chinese New Year walkabout as a programme meant to give its local leaders the opportunity to get closer to and interact better with the people.

According to Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, apart from conveying festive greetings, the local PH team could gain feedback from the ground and identify issues affecting the cityfolks.

“I believe it is also a part of my duties as the elected people’s representative for Miri,” he said when met during the walkabout here today, where he and PH Sarawak secretary Alan Ling conducted visits to the Miri Central Market and Unity Market.

Meanwhile Ling, also a management board member of the National Sports Council, said the PH team in every division had been united in efforts towards implementing the ‘Madani’ programmes meant to benefit the people, initiated by the PH national chairman, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In this regard, Ling said the response from the public was very encouraging and thus, PH was very thankful for getting such a strong support from them.

“We will continue to serve the people wholeheartedly and be their beacon of hope, despite PH still being an opposition coalition in Sarawak.

“We can cooperate with the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak)-led state government regarding policies that are good for the people, but we are also ready to highlight concerns and voice out constructive criticisms as this are the important roles that we should be playing,” he said.

Adding on, Ling believed more time and efforts were needed to elevate the standards of living of the people and economy of the country.

“The Madani concept emphasises on values of compassion, equality and transparent management of state affairs, as well as being accountable to the people,” he pointed out.

Also joining the walkabout were DAP Socialist Youth Sarawak chief Peter Hee and DAP Long Lama chairman Marcus Hugo, as well as local members of PKR and DAP, among the component parties under PH.