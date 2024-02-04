Rahmah Sales programme in Miri to brighten up CNY celebration

MIRI (Feb 4): Several locations here will be holding Rahmah Sales in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year festival.

Miri MP Chiew Choon Man said his service centre will collaborate with grocery stores and supermarkets here to hold the programme in order to ease the people’s burden as they prepare for the celebration.

According to him, P219 Parliamentary Service Centre will be collaborating with Emart Riam Shopping Mall to hold the Rahmah Sale tomorrow, from 8.30am to 9.30am.

Nam Leong Department Store (Miri) Sdn Bhd, located at Lot 5965-5971, Jalan Desa Indah 3, Bandar Baru Permyjaya, will also be holding the Rahmah Sale tomorrow, from 9am to 8pm.

Another Rahmah Sale, initiated by P219 Parliamentary Service Centre, will take place at A Hong’s Grocer, located at Jalan Luak Bay, on Feb 7 from 8am to 10pm.

Additionally, Rahmah Sale is being held by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Miri, in collaboration with Sweety Fruit Fresh Mart, from yesterday to today from 8am to 5pm.

On Feb 24 and 25, KPDN Miri will also be collaborating with PJR Seahorse King, Piasau, as well as PJR Easy Go, Pujut to hold the Rahmah Sale from 9am to 5pm.

Chiew thanked KPDN Miri as well as participating grocery stores and supermarkets for their support towards the government’s initiative to lessen the people’s burden.