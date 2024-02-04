RM320 million soft loan to solve Sabah water problems approved

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 4): The Federal soft loan of RM320 million to rectify Sabah’s water problems have been approved, said Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

He added that they have already called for tenders for the initiatives involved.

The allocation will be used to implement six programmes involving 20 projects in Sabah which includes nine projects under district plans for Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Putatan, Papar, Beaufort, Keningau, Tawau, Lahad Datu and Sandakan.

Shahelmey said that for Kota Kinabalu North, Telibong Phase 2 has begun operating but is facing a technical issue on how to distribute water since the main pipe is yet to be installed fully.

“However, we have installed the piping network which will supply 30 mld additional (of water supply) to be distributed to Sepanggar and Kota Kinabalu North,” he said during his Chinese New Year walkabout here on Sunday.

Shahelmey also visited the Tionghua business communities in Tanjung Aru.

He added that the water issue in Kota Kinabalu, Putatan and Penampang is expected to be stabilised by this month.

At the same time, he said that they are also carrying out disconnection of illegal water connections in Sepanggar, along Jalan Sulaman and villages near UiTM Sabah.

“This will reduce water leakages and NRW (non revenue water). This is a continued effort and done periodically,” he said.

Shahelmey also said that illegal water connections occur when those needing water have problems getting the water meter.

“After the disconnection of illegal connections, we will carry out the vendor scheme, where we will appoint a head in the colony who will monitor the water supply. They can purchase water under the vendor scheme,” he said.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said last year that the federal government had granted Sabah RM320 million to carry out short-term plans to solve the state’s recent water woes.

Hajiji said the aid was approved after a costing estimate was presented at a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya to discuss Sabah’s water supply problem.