Sarawak Christian community celebrates Sultan Ibrahim’s installation as King

KUCHING (Feb 4): The Christian community in Sarawak joins all Malaysians in celebrating the installation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“We humbly offer to His Majesty, the King and Her Majesty, the Queen, Raja Zarith Sofiah, our hearty felicitations and congratulations,” said Association of Churches Sarawak chairman the Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute in a statement today.

The Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei said, in faithfulness to the Biblical mandate in 1 Timothy 2:1-2, the Christians will uphold Their Majesties in their prayers.

“May God grant his favour and blessings upon Their Majesties and bestow upon them great wisdom, good health, and deep compassion during their reign of our beloved Malaysia.

“May this colourful and beautiful country, richly blessed with diverse ethnic, cultural, and religious backgrounds, be more united and continue to enjoy peace, harmony and prosperity,” said Danald.

Sultan Ibrahim took his oath of office on Wednesday as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term.

The ceremony took place at the 264th special meeting of the Conference of Rulers in the throne room of Istana Negara, Balairung Seri in Kuala Lumpur.