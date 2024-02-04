Sarawak gains essential insights on hydrogen technology  

KUCHING (Feb 4): Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni has recently attended the Baker Hughes Energy Conference and Annual Meeting in Florence, Italy.

Held from January 28 to 31, the four-day conference had given the Sarawak delegation invaluable insights on green hydrogen production and carbon capture technology.

Dr Hazland was briefed by Baker Hughes, a leading energy technology company, on their latest hydrogen production mechanism and instrumentation.

During his visit, he also witnessed the unveiling of a new hydrogen testing facility by Baker Hughes for validation of its industrial turbines to run blends all the way up to 100 per cent hydrogen.

Baker Hughes recently completed manufacturing and testing of its hydrogen turbines for a Net-Zero Hydrogen Energy Complex in Edmonton, Canada.

The company also reported progress on another key hydrogen project with the delivery of the first two trains of advanced hydrogen compression solutions for the Neom project in Saudi Arabia – the largest green hydrogen project in the world through an equal joint venture.