Sibu factory workers’ quarters fire leaves at least 7 homeless

SIBU (Feb 4): At least seven individuals were left homeless after a block of 10-door workers’ quarters of a factory at Tanjung Kunyit here was completely destroyed in an early morning fire today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a distress call at 12.50am and nine firefighters from the Sibu fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a block of 10 doors workers’ quarters measuring 100 feet by 60 feet that was completely destroyed,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to bring it under control at 1.38am.

“Overhaul works were conducted to ensure that no remnants of fire were left at the scene,” it added.

Bomba said an inspection was conducted by the operation commander and no victims were found trapped inside the building as informed by the occupants earlier.

The operation ended at 4.10am.