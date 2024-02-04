SMK Siburan’s Class of 2009 rekindle ties at reunion dinner

SERIAN (Feb 4): Some 50 former schoolmates of SMK Siburan’s Class of 2009 gathered for a reunion dinner at a restaurant in Siburan yesterday.

Organising chairman Fernandez Magat said the last time many of them had seen each other was when they sat for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination 15 years ago.

“We were schoolmates at SMK Siburan between 2005 and 2009. We had targeted around 50 people coming tonight, and I’m happy to note that we met our target.

“It’s good to see our former schoolmates coming together for a night of fun,” he told The Borneo Post.

He said the theme for the gathering was ‘Emo and Goth’, which was one of the popular trends in the early 2000s.

The gathering saw attendees recall memories of their schooling days, and update each other on what they have been up to since leaving school.