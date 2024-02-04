Telang Usan rep: Peace, harmony crucial for growth of society

MIRI (Feb 4): Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau said peace and harmony are the building blocks of any society, and a country will only enjoy growth and development when these elements are present.

“Peace is the path we take to bring growth and prosperity to society. If we do not have peace and harmony, achieving political strength, economic stability and cultural growth will be hard, or impossible, even,” he said.

Dennis disclosed this in his officiating address at Persatuan Wanita Orang Ulu Miri (PWOUM)’s New Year celebration and beads fashion show dinner at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club on Feb 2.

His text speech was read by political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Charles Balan Seling, who represented him at the event.

Dennis said while celebrating a new year, we should be reminded to always uphold unity and harmony within our society, as these are the vital elements that have enabled us to celebrate the festive occasions of all races together.

“With all the negative things we hear and see happening around the world, we are very lucky that we are able to live in peace and harmony in this multiracial community today,” he pointed out.

In his address, Dennis also praised PWOUM, led by its chairlady Kijan Toynbee, for being a very active association.

“They have held numerous activities annually to celebrate the many festive seasons here. Congratulations to Puan Kijan for keeping this association active,” he said.

Apart from providing a platform to gather the community in celebrating all these festive occasions, Dennis said PWOUM has also carried out many activities to promote the culture and tradition of the Orang Ulu community.

“This objective is very important as it helps the Orang Ulu community to keep their traditions alive for many more generations to come. For example, a beads fashion show is being held by the PWOUM members tonight,” he said.

Dennis urged PWOUM members to continuously use their association to promote and highlight their culture in order to get recognition not only in Sarawak but also outside the state and even abroad.

“The Orang Ulu community, as we all know, has a very beautiful and colourful culture. For that reason, all of us here will be able to recognise someone wearing an Orang Ulu costume if we see them outside of Sarawak or abroad when they are displaying their racial or cultural identity. This is something we should be very proud of,” he said.

Kijan, in her welcoming address, said apart from providing a venue for PWOUM members to mingle and exchange New Year greetings, the dinner was also held to promote beautiful beaded accessories of the Orang Ulu community.

“Beads fashion has always been part of the Orang Ulu product, and the ladies here are very proud in showcasing their beads and handicrafts. Beads are part of our culture.

“It is important that we continue to preserve our cultural heritage, like our beads. In this modern world where the internet has exposed us to so many different things and influences, we may easily start looking outside of our roots and discover new things,” she said.

Also present at the dinner were Dennis’ wife Datin Debbie Irang Ajang and Penghulu Leonard Fong, who represented Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.