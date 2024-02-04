TYT Wan Junaidi goes grocery shopping, breakfast with family in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 4): The Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi and children went grocery shopping at Satok Market here this morning.

According to a post on his Facebook page, this is a regular activity for him and his family.

“After grocery shopping, they had breakfast at one of Wan Junaidi’s favourite spot, the Old Rex Cafe,” the post said.

The post said during his visit to Satok Market and the Old Rex Cafe, Wan Junaidi took the opportunity to engage in friendly interactions with the sellers and customers there.

On Jan 29, Wan Junaidi also brought his wife and children to enjoy breakfast at his other favourite spot Yong Hua Cafe at Satok here.