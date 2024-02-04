Unemployed single mum in Kuching gets house repaired under S’wak govt assistance

KUCHING (Feb 4): An unemployed single mother’s house in Kampung Stutong Melayu here has recently been repaired under the Sarawak House Repair for the Poor Programme (PPRMS).

Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap set aside RM15,000 under the PPRMS for his constituency to give a facelift for Jubaidah Jubni’s house.

The repair work involved fixing the house foundation, wooden flooring, walls and roof of the house, according to a statement yesterday.

In the statement, it said repairs were carried out and completed by volunteers from the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) of Kampung Stutong Melayu.

It is learnt that Yap received a distress call from a member of the village JKKK about three weeks ago, informing him about Jubaidah’s plight.

At the time, Jubaidah’s house had a dilapidated foundation, rotten flooring, termite-infested wall, and a leaking roof.

Due to the pressing and urgent nature of the problem, Yap took the initiative to assist her. The scope of work included repairing the foundation with hardwood and cement, replacing the flooring with new wooden planks, replacing the wall with cement board, replacing the badly leaking roof with spandex roofing and repainting.

During the ‘handover’ of the repaired house to Jubaidah, Yap thanked all volunteers for participating and contributing their time and efforts towards assisting the less fortunate.

He said, by helping the needy, this demonstrated unity, resilience, compassion and care.

According to Yap, PPRMS is a Sarawak government’s initiative that offers the less fortunate from the low-income group up to a maximum of RM15,000 in assistance.

He said the programme aims to help in providing basic facilities and a comfortable residence so that the needy can enjoy a better quality of life.

As the elected representative of Kota Sentosa, Yap pledged to maintain the people’s well-being and prioritise their welfare.

He also advised those who require house repair assistance under PPRMS to approach their respective community leaders from his constituency.