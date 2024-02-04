Waterfront upgrading: Stalls to be relocated to Esplanade, says Datuk Bandar

KUCHING (Feb 4): All stalls operating at Kuching Waterfront will be permanently relocated to the nearby Esplanade to make way for a pavement upgrading project, said Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman.

He said the stall owners have been given until June this year to relocate to the Esplanade located near Brooke Dockyard.

“Some of the stalls will be relocated to other areas and we are still looking into it.

“This is to give way to the development of a new pathway at Kuching Waterfront,” he said during a Chinese New Year festive lighting ceremony at Green Road here Sunday.

Hilmy said the upgrading project at Kuching Waterfront has been long overdue and the upgrading work is part of an overall redevelopment master plan for Kuching Waterfront with the objective of rejuvenating the entire stretch of the riverside.

He added that he had discussed with Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi on improving facilities at the Esplanade to provide a more conducive environment for both businesses and customers with proper lightings and facilities.

As for Kuching Waterfront, he explained the upgrading works will be tendered out in these two months, with the project expected to be completed within six months.

“The design for the project has already been approved,” he said.

Joining Hilmy at the lighting ceremony was Kejiranan Mesra Sungai Maong chairman Sih Hua Tong.