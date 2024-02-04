Wee enters MBOR for achieving ‘most Facebook live broadcasting by a mayor’

KUCHING (Feb 4): Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has officially entered the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for successfully achieving the ‘Most Facebook Live Broadcasting By A Mayor’.

The recognition came as a result of his #ShallWEETalk? show, which has successfully aired a total of 201 episodes as of yesterday since its launch in 2021.

The milestone was celebrated during a live broadcast yesterday with MBOR representative Edwin Yeoh presenting Wee with a certificate to acknowledge his remarkable accomplishment in utilising social media to connect with the community.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Wee conveyed his excitement about future record attempts, including plans for the highly anticipated Kuching Food Festival later this year.

Meanwhile, Yeoh revealed that Sarawak currently ranks among the top five states in Malaysia for record achievements, closely following major cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Penang.

The #ShallWEETalk live show has become a vital platform for Wee to engage with the community, particularly those in Kuching and within the MBKS jurisdiction.

The show addresses a wide range of issues, delivers important announcements, collects feedback, and addresses concerns and complaints from the public.