Woman found dead in fishing net in Kinabatangan

KINABATANGAN (Feb 4): A woman was found dead after she was stuck in a fishing net in a river at Kampung Sinar Jaya here on Sunday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the Kinabatangan fire station received a call from the police at 12.30pm to help to remove the victim’s body from the area.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene and proceeded to remove the fishing net that was stuck on the victim.

The body was carried out from the area and handed to the police for further action.