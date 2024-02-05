Authorities urged to repair damaged Ba Kelalan-Lepo Bunga road

MIRI (Feb 5): The relevant authorities have been urged to repair the road from Ba Kelalan to Lepo Bunga which has been damaged for months.

In making the call, Lisa Buing, 51, who is a local in Ba Kelalan, said some parts of the road have not been repaired by the authorities since August last year.

The condition of the road worsened in December last year due to the rainy season, he added.

“Because of this, we had a ‘gotong-royong’ recently to repair some parts of the road because the transporters had a hard time passing through this stretch due to the condition of the road,” he said.

He added that the transporters need the road to be repaired as they are transporting tourists to Lepo Bunga.

“We would like to appeal to the relevant parties to bring their machinery to repair this road for the betterment of the community here, especially our local transporters,” he said.