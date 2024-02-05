B40 mothers, single mothers in Miri receive CNY goodwill gifts

MIRI (Feb 5): Some 140 mothers and single mothers received angpows and food aid at a Chinese New Year gathering at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Piasau branch here, yesterday.

Miri City Women Caring Association chairperson, Kapitan Chan Chai Ping, said it was part of the association’s annual event and that the distributions of food were their small gestures to reach out to mothers and single mothers of the low-income households.

“This is to alleviate the families’ burden, especially at this festive season,” Chan said, while extending the association’s gratitude and appreciation to Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew for the gifts sponsorship.

“His support and sponsorships have enabled us to continue to help families in need,” said Chan of Ting, who is Piasau assemblyman.

Ting, who was present to distribute the gifts, called on the recipients to make good use of the contributions.

“During festive season, it doesn’t matter how much one makes. What is more important is for families to be together,” he stressed.

The Miri City Women Caring Association is made up of single and married mothers from the low-income households (B40 families), with its objective to reach out and help this targeted group.