Batu Kitang Chinese New Year Carnival holds Cowboy Night

KUCHING (Feb 5): The Batu Kitang Chinese New Year (CNY) Carnival in Lee Ling Heights, Kuching held a Cowboy Night yesterday.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan officiated at the event.

In his speech, he emphasised the importance of food as a unifying factor among Sarawakians despite cultural differences.

“Our ministry oversees the creative industry portfolio, which includes food festivals, culinary, and gastronomic aspects, all falling directly under my purview.

“We will always allocate a budget for those who want to organise such events,” he said.

He also pledged an RM20,000 grant from the ministry in addition to the initial RM70,000 allocated for the event.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang called for the preservation of peace and harmony among different races in Sarawak.

“Sarawakians coexisting harmoniously despite differences in race, religion, and culture is precious,” he said.

Among those present were Senator Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim; Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin; Persatuan Penggerak Kemajuan Kota Padawan chairman Albert Lee Joo Hee, who was also event co-organising chairman; Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Penrissen branch chairman Aloysious Kuyong; DBNA Kuching Urban chairman Joseph Jindy; DBNA secretary general Jubilant Austinway; and co-organising chairman Zen Wong.