Bau cops seek public’s help to locate missing teenage girl

KUCHING (Feb 5): The police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a teenage girl reported missing in Bau since Feb 3.

Bau district police chief Supt Jawai Francis Kempas said a missing persons report was lodged for 18-year-old Crystal Tan Jin Jing by her family members.

“Yes, we received the report from her family members saying the victim did not return home until today.

“As such, any individuals who know of her whereabouts can inform the police,” he said when contacted today.

The family members can also be contacted via 010-9885652.

The victim was last seen in white apparel and black trousers at Jalan Ong Ah Kin in Bau.