Car driver killed in head-on crash with bus in Miri   

MIRI (Feb 5): A 56-year-old man died after the car he was driving crashed head-on with an express bus at KM41 Miri, Jalan Pan Borneo today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said a distress call on the accident was received at 7.06am.

Teams from the Miri and Batu Niah fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival to the location, firefighters found the driver, identified as Melina Bugau, was pinned to his seat, while the 13 passengers on the bus and its driver did not suffer physical injuries.

Firefighters managed to extricate the driver using rescue tools and a stretcher.

Medical personnel then declared he had died on the spot.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.

Bomba wrapped up its operation at 8.57am.