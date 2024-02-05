Data: Negligence among main causes of road accidents recorded in Sibu last year   

SIBU (Feb 5): Negligence and reckless driving have been identified as the main causes of road accident cases recorded in this division throughout last year.

In citing police statistics, Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak Datuk Michael Tiang said Sibu recorded 2,061 traffic accidents last year, an increase of 239 cases over 1,822 cases recorded in 2022.

He also noted that Kanowit recorded a drop in cases, registering 89 road accidents last year – down from 109 cases in 2022.

“The main causes of road accidents in our region – 85 per cent because of negligence and reckless driving.

“This meant that the road users themselves were a contributing factor, and not the road conditions,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the ‘Sibu Division Road Safety Campaign’ at the Petronas Jalan Lanang Barat station here today, held in connection with the Chinese New Year 2024.

The programme was conducted by Sarawak Road Safety Council and Ministry of Transport Sarawak, in collaboration with Sibu Resident’s Office.

“With our Pan Borneo Highway, better road conditions and with enforcement by the JPJ (Road Transport Department) and the traffic police, all these are out to ensure that all road users would abide by traffic rules and regulations,” added the Pelawan assemblyman.

Adding on, he said there were about 600,000 road accidents in Malaysia.

Among those present were Ministry of Transport Sarawak deputy permanent secretary Selamat Jati Yanjah, acting Sibu Resident Christopher Ranggau Unting, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, JPJ Sarawak director Norizan Jili, Petronas Dagangan Bhd Sabah/Sarawak head of retail sales department Azaidie Selli, as well as local community leaders Temenggong Stanley Geramong and Pemanca Paing Tawi.