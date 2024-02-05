Dept clarifies case of Lawas elderly man wanting to change KPP-type ID to MyKAS

KUCHING (Feb 5): MyKAS is granted only to individuals born in Malaysia and in the case of Purait Arun, a 76-year-old Lun Bawang man, the change from the plastic identification card (KPP) to MyKAS cannot be done as his birthplace is recorded as ‘Indonesia’.

National Registration Department (NRD) said this in a statement issued today in response to a recent online article titled ‘Stateless S’wakian with large tumour seeks home minister’s aid for citizenship’.

“Regarding this report, we have made a review and found that Purait Arun came to us in 2022 for the exchange of his green KPP to the MyKAS.

“But this could not be done because we found out that his place of birth, recorded in NRD, stated ‘Indonesia’.

“We stress that MyKAS is only issued to individuals born in Malaysia and in Purait’s case, his citizenship status could not be determined.”

Nonetheless, the NRD said it would look into the legal provisions and regulations related to the services under the department’s jurisdiction, to help Purait.

“Our Lawas branch will also contact Purait and his family soon to provide the appropriate explanation and advice.

“The NRD always takes into account the elements of welfare and humanity of any individuals whom it deals with, but at the same time, it is the responsibility and priority of the department to carry out the tasks in compliance with the Federal Constitution, as well as the legislation and regulations in force, to ensure safety and national sovereignty,” the department pointed out.

On Saturday, theVibes.com reported that Purait was seeking Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s for help in gaining Malaysian citizenship.

The portal reported that health activist Agnes Padan highlighted the plight of Purait, who suffers from a massive tumour on his left arm and needs urgent treatment.

According to Agnes, the tumour had developed in the last decade and grown to the size of a melon.

She also said Purait’s movement within Sarawak had been restricted due to his stateless situation.