Eight escape unhurt in Lawas house fire

MIRI (Feb 5): Eight people from three families escaped unhurt when a fire broke out in their house at Kampung Long Tukon in Lawas last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 9.33pm and firefighters from the Lawas fire station were despatched to the scene, located about 27 kilometres away.

“Upon arrival, it was found that a double-storey house was 60 per cent destroyed and the house occupants managed to escape to safety,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water sourced from the nearby pond.

“After ensuring that the fire was fully extinguished, the firefighters ended their operation at 11.50pm,” it added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.