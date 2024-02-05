Former banker appointed Financial Advisor to CM

KOTA KINABALU (5 FEB): Former banker, Siaw Kok Chee, has been appointed Financial Advisor to the Chief Minister.

Siaw graduated with a Master of Business Administration from the University of Charles Stuart, Australia and a BA (Hons) Finance with Accounting from the University of East London, United Kingdom. He has 38 years of experience in Commercial, Corporate and Retail Banking.

He was responsible for overall performance and human resources development in East Malaysia – Sabah and Labuan Region with the RHB Banking Group. Of the 38 years, he was Regional Head/Regional Director for 20 years.

During his tenure, Siaw went through five bank mergers and successfully led the restructured and reorganised Sabah and Labuan region, among them the D & C Bank Berhad and Kwong Yip Bank Berhad, RHB Bank Berhad and Sime Bank Berhad and the RHB Bank Berhad and OSK Berhad.