Housing deposit scheme greatly benefits low-income groups, says Tamin rep

SIBU (Feb 5): The Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme (HDAS), initiated by the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, stands as a great programme for the deserving groups, namely the middle- and low-income households.

This was stated by Tamin assemblyman Christoper Gira Sambang in his speech for the ceremony to announce the site for a new longhouse, Rumah Harrison Mehai, at Ulu Sungai Tebelian in Stapang, last Saturday.

“The HDAS is carried out by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak, and it is meant for the deserving groups, namely Sarawakians from middle- and low-income households.

“Representing my constituents, I would like to thank the Premier of Sarawak for establishing this scheme for the people of this state.

“For the recipients of the HDAS, use it in the best way possible,” he remarked.

Later, Gira announced an allocation of RM25,000 from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant to the village security and development committee (JKKK) of Rumah Harrison.

The event was also attended by local community leaders Penghulu Andrewson Ngalai, Penghulu Bansa Kunchau, and Penghulu Christopher Chat.