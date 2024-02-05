HR minister to meet Fahmi on ways to protect media practitioners, creative industry freelancers

SHAH ALAM (Feb 5): Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong will meet Fahmi Fadzil, the communications minister soon to discuss ways to protect freelance workers and stringers (part-timers) in the media and creative industry.

He said there are approximately 30,000 freelance workers in the sector, and he now wants to expand Social Security Organisation (Socso) coverage, including through the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS), which protects self-employed individuals.

“As we know, especially for workers in the media and creative industry, their working hours are uncertain… and there may be incidents that expose them to dangers in the workplace. So we understand the urgent need to protect this group (media practitioners and freelance artists).

“I have contacted Fahmi Fadzil, the Minister of Communications, and he shares the same stance. We will meet soon to discuss methods to expand Perkeso’s coverage, especially for workers in the media and creative industry,” he said.

He told newsmen this after presenting corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution from his ministry, along with Socso, to Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) newsroom staff Marlia Mohamed, 43, here today.

Meanwhile, Marlia expressed gratitude for the ministry’s concern and contribution which she said would somewhat ease her burden following her permanent disability to diabetes since 2009.

She was first diagnosed with the disease after giving birth to her only son. Her left leg had to be amputated up to the thigh due to a bacterial infection in November last year.

“I am very grateful to the ministry and Perkeso for the contribution of equipment such as an electric bed and a wheelchair. I feel relieved with this aid and it eases the burden I am facing now,” she said. — Bernama