Hui Sing Garden latest venue of Rahmah programme jointly run by DAP Stampin, KPDN 

KUCHING (Feb 5): Hui Sing Garden was the latest venue for the ‘Rahmah Programme’ run by the Stampin branch of Democratic Action Party (DAP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

Previously, this partnership had held the programme at the Farley Supermarket in Mile 6 of Penrissen Road, Kuching City Mall and Everwin Batu Kawah, said Michael Kong, the special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

“In the spirit of enhancing community well-being and lessening the financial burden of many residents during this festive season, DAP Stampin is proud to collaborate with KPDN in holding the ‘Rahmah Programme’ at Hui Sing Garden Community Welfare Association’s hall,” he said when met yesterday.

Kong added that the ‘Rahmah Programme’ had been strategically scheduled, making it timely for individuals and families in preparing for the Chinese New Year celebrations.

“The programme is aimed at reducing expenses, while ensuring enjoyment during the festive season. It stands as a testament to DAP Sarawak’s commitment to community welfare.

“That’s why over the past two weekends before the Chinese New Year, DAP Stampin has collaborated with KPDN in holding the ‘Rahmah Programme’, which had taken place at Farley Supermarket, Kuching City Mall, Everwin Batu Kawah and now, Hui Sing Garden.

“We are aware of the challenges faced by many individuals and families in terms of rising cost of living. Thus, DAP Stampin would remain steadfast in its dedication towards serving the community.

“As we move forward, we will continue to collaborate with KPDN in bringing forth more initiatives and programmes meant to directly benefit the people,” he added.