Kakus Service Centre distributes mandarin oranges to associations, schools

TATAU (Feb 5): A total of 150 boxes of mandarin oranges were presented to representatives of Chinese community associations and schools here.

Kakus Service Centre representative Tony Emat said the distribution was in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year celebration.

The simple handover ceremony also witnessed the disbursement of minor rural project (MRP) grants to the same bodies.

The beneficiaries were Persatuan Kwong Wai Siew Tatau, Persatuan Teochew Tatau Sarawak, Tatau Foochow Association Bintulu (1990), SJK Chung Hua Tatau, Tadika Chung Hua Tatau, and Tatau Chinese (Nam San Teng ) Charitable Trust Board.

Witnessing the handover were Pemanca Gerosen Jubin and Kapitan Lim Tcia Hong.