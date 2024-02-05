Karnival Insaniah out to instil deeper appreciation for Islam in Muslim pupils of SK St Thomas

KUCHING (Feb 5): The ‘Karnival Insaniah’, organised by SK St Thomas’ Islamic and Arabic Education Committee, gathered 300 Muslim pupils of the school.

Taking place at the Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites here recently, the event meant to foster a deeper appreciation for Islamic education in the children.

Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang, also the Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, was the guest-of-honour.

Others present included political secretary to the Education Minister, Atiqah Syairah Shaharuddin, and Sarawak Education Department deputy director (school management sector) Dr Les Met.

“Various engaging activities including ‘Khatamal Al-Quran’ (recital of the Quran), ‘Arabic Kalam’, ‘qasidah’ (Arabic poems) performances, and a rendition of ‘angklung’ (traditional musical instrument made of bamboos) were carried out during the event,” said Sarawak Education Department in a press release today.

It also stated that federal Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Idris himself had channelled substantial contributions to the SK St Thomas Islamic and Arabic Education Committee, aimed at enhancing its learning enrichment activities.

“The success of this carnival must be attributed to the collective efforts and cooperation among SK St Thomas, its parent-teacher association (PTA), and the local community,” said the department.

“Apart from that, the event’s organisers have expressed hope that such communal harmony and shared enthusiasm for cultural education would persist, fostering stronger bonds among members of Sarawak’s diverse racial and religious communities,” it added.