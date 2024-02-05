KPDN Bintulu seizes controlled items worth RM1,275 from supermarket

BINTULU (Feb 5): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Bintulu branch seized 510 kilogrammes of cooking oil packets allegedly hidden by a supermarket in Bintulu on Sunday.

KPDN Bintulu chief Al Redzamani Abdul Razak said the controlled item, confiscated under Ops Sorok, was estimated to be worth RM1,275.

“An inspection found there were no cooking oil packets on the supermarket shelves. A follow-up investigation found 510 kg of cooking oil stored in the supermarket’s storage room, where they were suspected of being hidden,” he said.

Al Redzamani said among the legal conditions that licensees must comply with is to ensure that supplies, especially controlled items, are available at all times as stipulated in the Supply Control Regulations 1974 and Supply Control Act 1974.

“The supermarket involved was also asked to declare their stock under Section 8 of the Supply Control Act 1961,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under the Supply Control Act 1961 and the supermarket involved can be fined a maximum of RM1 million or imprisoned for a maximum of three years, or both, if found guilty of hiding controlled goods.