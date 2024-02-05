Lau: More non-Chinese studying at SJKCs signifies diversity in nation’s education sector

SIBU (Feb 5): The interest in Chinese-medium education among the non-Chinese community is increasing, judging from the latest data from the Ministry of Education (MoE).

In stating this, Sibu Chinese paramount leader Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said a comparison of the numbers between 2010 and 2020 highlighted significant changes in the composition of pupils at national-type Chinese primary schools (SJKCs).

He observed that in 2010, only 11.84 per cent of total SJKC pupils were non-Chinese, but in 2020, the composition had jumped to 19.75 per cent.

“More interestingly, this situation was even more evident in Sarawak where in 2022, non-Chinese pupils accounted for up to 36.02 per cent.

“Such figure presents a strong impression of the increasing interest among the non-Chinese folks in this state in Chinese education, and also the attractiveness of the education system at SJKCs,” he said in his speech for the prize-giving ceremony at SJKC Tung Hua here today, which also doubled as a Chinese New Year 2024 celebration.

Lau viewed this ‘phenomenon’ as one of the positive signs in terms of integration and diversity in the nation’s education sector.

Nonetheless, pertaining the MoE data, he also stressed about the importance for the ministry to continue monitoring and understanding these changes and thus, providing sufficient support and resources to ensure the effectiveness of the Chinese-medium education at the SJKCs for all levels of society.

“In the face of rising interest among the non-Chinese community in Chinese-medium education, the ministry must ensure that the implementation of the national education policy would be carried out fairly and comprehensively.

“It should include immediate attention to and tackling of the problems faced by SJKCs, fully recognising them as part of the national education system,” he added.